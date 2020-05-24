Hawaii County given green light to reopen businesses, more on June 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is allowing businesses to reopen on June 1.

This is aligned with the state’s plan to reopen the economy. While businesses, operations, and activities are slowly reopening, there will still be restrictions and social distancing requirements.

The following medium risk operations must follow applicable CDC, industry, and regulatory guidelines related to COVID-19 prior to opening:

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Faith Based Worship in accordance with the CDC Interim Guidance for Administrators and Leaders of Community and Faith Based Organizations to Plan, Prepare, and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 or any updated CDC guidance.

PERSONAL SERVICES

Salons and barbershops must also follow Exhibit I, Rules Relating To Safety Guidelines For Barbers And Beauty Operators, 8th Supplementary.

One-on-one services including, but not limited to: tutoring, music lessons, massage, yoga, pilates, and personal training.

RESTAURANTS

Including food courts, but not dedicated bars and nightclubs.

In-dining service in accordance with CDC Interim Guidance for Restaurants and Bars, National Restaurant Association Guidelines, and any updated CDC guidance.

This rule supersedes any conflicting County of Hawaii emergency rule provision.

