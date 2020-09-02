Hawaii county facing more restrictions as surge continues; Maui county identifies new clusters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, forcing Mayor Harry Kim to take action ahead of the holiday weekend. Two new clusters have also been identified on Maui, along with another new case on Molokai.

Unlike Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii counties remain open for business, with emergency orders focused on limiting the size of gatherings. But according to Kim, that will likely change this weekend for Hawaii County.

“We’re going to make additional rules for the holiday because people are not complying with the preventative rules, as we call them, in regards to face coverings and social gatherings,” Mayor Kim explained.

Kim said he submitted a request to Gov. David Ige on Sept. 1 restricting gatherings at Hawaii County beach parks starting Sept. 4 through Sept. 19.

Kim said people are welcome to use the beaches for exercise and fishing only.

His decision comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii County has been logging double digits each day for over a week straight.

Hawaii County COVID-19 cases:

9/1 = 19

8/31 = 24

8/30 = 22

8/29 = 39

8/28 = 26

8/27 = 10

8/26 = 23

8/25 = 11

Infections at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home continue to climb. As of Sept. 1, there are 28 residents and 10 employees who have tested positive at the facility. One resident is currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center and three residents from the Veterans Home have died this week.

Kim sent his deepest condolences to the families of those who passed.

According to a spokesperson for Hilo Medical Center, retesting of residents and staff started on Aug. 31 and continued through Sept. 1.

In a daily update released by the Hawaii County Civil Defense, police are continuing to “enforce preventative policies” and increased testing is being used to “identify positive cases to stop the spread” of COVID-19 on the Big Island.

Maui County’s daily case count has remained fairly low, with single digit numbers in the last week.

Maui County COVID-19 cases

9/1 = 5

8/31 = 1

8/30 = 4

8/29 = 7

8/28 = 6

8/27 = 7

8/26 = 8

8/25 = 3

However, officials are addressing new clusters on the island. A total of 10 employees at the Wailuku Police Station and six people linked to a Lahaina restaurant have been identified. There are also two cases in the prosecutor’s office, both at the Old Wailuku Courthouse, and one employee at the Molokai Baseyard also tested positive.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii Healthcare COVID-19 liaison, said quick action can help get things under control.

“If we trace and test those individuals quickly they won’t have an expansive outbreak, they can definitely stop in their tracks,” Green explained.

Drive-thru testing will be available for Maui on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keopuolani Regional Park. On Molokai, testing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Mitchell Pauole Community Center. Participants should pre-register for the drive-thru testing on Minit Medical’s website. Call Minit Medical Urgent Care (808)-667-6161 for more information.

A full list of testing sites on Hawaii Island can be found here.

Kauai County is one of the few places successfully preventing large outbreaks. Dr. Janet Berreman, the Kauai District Health Officer, says there are a number of reasons why they’ve been able to keep numbers so low.

“Mayor Kawakami took quite decisive action early on and did all he could to protect our island. I think that we have also, again because of our size, been able to devote resources to things like the inter-island and mainland travel quarantine in a way that the other islands maybe have not had capacity to do,” Dr. Berreman said.

