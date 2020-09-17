Hawaii County extends beach closures through September 30

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Mayor Harry Kim signed an emergency order mandating a two week extension to the current closures of county beach parks on Hawai’i Island. County officials say the intent of the closures is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting gatherings at the beaches.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Beaches have been closed since Sept. 4 and were originally set to reopen this Sunday, Sept. 20.

“Everybody has been really cooperative and have observed the rules to keep us all safe,” said Mayor Harry Kim. “The past two weeks have shown a tremendous improvement, and we want to make that we keep slowing the spread of the virus.”

According to the order, beach parks and coastal parks may still be used for direct access to and from the ocean in order to engage in exercise, fishing and gathering food. Park restrooms and showers will be remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The extension will run until 7 a.m. on Oct. 1 unless another emergency order is enacted.

Latest Stories on KHON2