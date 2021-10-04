Hawaii County expands outdoor gathering limits for organized sports at county facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has given Hawaii County the green light to expand outdoor gathering limits to 25 people for organized sports at all outdoor recreational facilities.

The new gathering limit falls under Mayor Mitch Roth’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 18.

The rule also gives sporting organizers that opportunity to apply for special event exemptions to allow for gathering sizes above the limit of 25 for organized sports, which includes spectators. To be granted an event exemption, organizers must have:

Reasonable means and methods to limit and enforce restrictions on the gathering including

realistic, sufficient resources to implement such; and Reasonable means to inform, and methods to ensure and enforce, physical distancing requirements for all persons present; and Reasonable strategies for disinfection/sanitization of all common and high-touch surfaces.

“We are excited to get our keiki back onto the fields and into our open-air gyms safely,” Roth said in a statement on Monday. “Because of the work that everyone has been doing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, our numbers have seen a steady decline, and because of it, we believe that we can now make this transition in a way that is safest for our keiki and their families.”

The emergency rule goes into effect immediately and will continue until Dec. 3, unless another proclamation results in its termination.

Click here to submit formal requests for event exemptions at county recreational facilities. For any questions, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311