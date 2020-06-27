Hawaii County, DOT developing an app that won’t track movement, but will keep tabs on visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A quarantine-related travel app that started in Hawaii County may be taken statewide as soon as next week.

Hawaii County used some of its CARES Act funding to create a Geographic Information System, or GIS, database to keep tabs on where visitors are supposed to be.

“One thing we were looking for is real-time data so that when the traveler would put their information in, once it was sent out, it would be in a database that would be available to whoever needed it. So whether it’s an enforcement authority or a health monitoring authority,” said Talmadge Magno of the Hawaii County Civil Defense.

The county says it is not a movement tracker.

They say that one main function is to get travelers to input their lodging, contact, and other information digitally before their trip to save time and eliminate paper and manual data entry after landing.

The Department of Transportation took over the project development and eventual rollout.

They told KHON, “The system is not set up at this time and we are unable to provide a demonstration.”

