Hawaii County closes garbage transfer stations on rotating basis due to staff shortage from COVID quarantines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County began closing garbage transfer stations on a rotating basis this week due to coronavirus safety precautions.

The Department of Environmental Management reports a high number of staff quarantining as a precautionary measure due to potential exposure. Since employees are working on different sides of the island on alternate days, there is not enough staff to keep a regular schedule.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

The announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 1, stated in part:

“Our employees are essential. We cannot compromise on their health or safety and bring them back to work until the proper protocols are followed. As soon as staff come back and we are able to do so we will go back to the regular schedule. It is a very difficult time for all businesses right now with the increase in cases and we are no different. Please bear with us and know that this decision was based on shortage of staff and is out of our hands.”

The first closures for the Hāwī and Keauhou facilities went into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and the first closures for Hilo, Kea‘au, and Pāhoa facilities began on Wednesday.

The facilities will follow this schedule until further notice:

Hāwī and Keauhou

Open: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday Closed: Tuesday, Thursday

Hilo, Kea‘au, and Pāhoa

Open: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Closed: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Residents are advised to minimize disposable trash to the greatest extent possible this month.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here to register for Solid Waste Notifications for future closure information and locations, or call the Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.