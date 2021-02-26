Hawaii could see more than 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines within the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisors endorsed the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the FDA is poised to authorize it for emergency use on Saturday, Feb. 27.

There will be three vaccines available for use once that happens.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said, it is anticipating that the vaccine will get emergency use authorization within the next few days and vaccines could start to arrive in Hawaii within the week once that happens. Hawaii could see upward of 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its first shipment, the DOH said.

“If we’re able to get to more than 10,000 vaccines of the Johnson & Johnson, that will supplement anything we get from Moderna and Pfizer, and that will go a long way in satisfying what is an incredible demand for vaccines here in Hawaii,” said Brooks Baehr with the DOH.

The DOH is still working out the best way to distribute the vaccine.

Since the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator, however, the DOH said it is being considered for use in rural areas because it is easier to transport and store.

“Those rural populations where it’s hard to get to people could be for example homebound seniors where there’s a lot of logistics in terms of going to one home at a time,” said Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO. “It may be very effective for example in a prison population where you only have to go into the prisons once.”

He said, the vaccine could be offered to a younger age group battling high risk medical conditions.

The Johnson & Johnson shot is not as effective as Pfizer or Moderna, but the DOH said it is effective in factors that matter most when it comes to the virus.

“The trials show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective against severe illness hospitalization and death,” said Baehr.

Raethel said, taking any of the vaccines will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It is much better to get a shot, whether it’s Pfizer Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, than get the disease itself,” said Raethel. “We do not want people to get sick from the disease. We have cases now where people who have gotten sick have repercussions or impacts from the disease, up to nine months after they initially got it.”

The DOH says eventually people will have the opportunity to decide which vaccine they want as Hawaii moves further through the vaccination priority groups.