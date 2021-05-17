Hawaii corrections officer recruits under quarantine as more staff test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety on Monday confirmed that six more employees assigned to the Training and Staff Development (TSD) section have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.

One employee is currently in the hospital.

The first cases were confirmed last week, which prompted the suspension of all corrections training-related activities.

The Hawaii Department of Health cleared four corrections officer recruits to resume class on Monday. The recruits were fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus. The other 36 corrections students will remain in quarantine until they are also cleared.

“We can confirm that all TSD training staff and the four corrections recruits chose to get vaccinated and are not infected, so it appears the vaccine has been effective,” Public Safety director Max Otani said in a statement. “The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff to voluntarily receive the COVID vaccination.”

DOH has cleared TSD to continue law enforcement training as scheduled, which is held separately from the corrections training. All 18 deputy sheriff recruits tested negative.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Click here to read the latest inmate testing report.