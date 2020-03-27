Hawaii Convention Center, Blaisdell Center surveyed as possible alternate medical facility sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Convention Center and the Blaisdell Center are now being looked at as alternate care sites.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent technical survey teams to do two initial planning and site assessments.

They surveyed the 204,000 square-foot Kamehameha Room in the convention center and the 65,000 square-foot Exhibition Hall at the Blaisdell.

On March 27, they’ll also survey three hotels on Maui.

The teams are trying to determine whether these facilities can be used in the event of medical facility shortages.