Hawaii concert promoter calls on Gov. Ige to bring back large-scale live events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii concert promoter Rick Bartalini Presents is calling on Gov. David Ige to establish an immediate plan for bringing back large-scale live entertainment events to the State of Hawaii.

Rick Bartalini, CEO of Rick Bartalini Presents, is encouraging other local business owners to join in his call to action.

Bartalini said in a news release that Hawaii’s entertainment events industry is on the verge of collapse due to the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The shutdown of the live entertainment events industry, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has had devastating global economic reverberations. In Hawaii, the industry is on the verge of collapse. It is absolutely critical that Governor Ige take action now and establish a plan for the return of large-scale entertainment events, with the appropriate safety protocols in place.” Rick Bartalini, Rick Bartalini Presents CEO

The local live event promoter insists the future of Hawaii’s economy hinges on Gov. Ige establishing a reopening plan for the industry.

Tier 3 of Honolulu’s reopening strategy allows for “Structured Events” for industry and education purposes.

Bartalini is asking Hawaii business and residents to contact Gov. Ige and other government officials to express their concern.

“A plan for the return of large-scale live entertainment events to Hawaii, with appropriate safety protocols, needs to be established now,” Bartalini said in the release. “Soon it will be too late.”