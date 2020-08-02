KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Class of 2020 at Hawaii Community College Palamanui campus held a drive through graduation on Saturday, Aug. 1.
There were 102 graduates and their families that took part of the festivities.
The original commencement was schedule for May but was canceled due to the pandemic.
There were also four high school students from Kealakehe High School who earned their associate degrees through the early college program.
There were also 12 local high school students graduated with their Hawaii Lifestyles Academic Subject Certificates.
The Palamanui campus is the Kona-based school for Hawaii Community College.
- Honolulu EMS employee first in the department to test positive for COVID-19
- Hawaii Community College Palamanui hosts drive-through graduation for Class of 2020
- Kaneohe’s Vince Cachero loses UFC debut via unanimous decision
- Emergency road work on Ward Avenue begins on Oahu
- No tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Kilauea Volcano