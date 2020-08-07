Hawaii celebrities encourage COVID-19 safety precautions in PSA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii entertainers and artists are urging you to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a public service announcement.

In the PSA, they also thank to those who have been wearing their masks and following the pandemic guidelines such as washing your hands and social distancing.

The three public service announcements were produced by the Hawaii Department of Defense.

The PSA shows the ladies of the Hawaii musical group Na Waihooluu o ke Anuenue, Kumu Hula Robert Cazimero, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and Hawaiian artist Brook Parker.

