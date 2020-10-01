Hawaii businessman charged with money laundering $12.8 million in CARES Act funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii businessman was taken into federal custody on allegations that he fraudulently obtained more than $12.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Martin Kao, 47, was charged with two counts of bank fraud and five counts of money laundering after investigators found he had allegedly submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications. The loans, designed to help businesses financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Kao is the Chief Executive Officer of Navatek LLC, also known as Martin Defense Group LLC.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji Price said Kao falsely inflated the amount of employees he had to get the mutli-million dollar loan approved. The CEO was awarded $12.8 million in loans from the federal government, which investigators say he then transferred $2 million to his personal accounts.

Additionally, businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. According to Price, the investigation found that Kao failed to allocate the funds in this way.

Kao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 is encouraged to report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form which can be found here.

