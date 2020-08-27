Hawaii Baptist Academy employee tests COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee at the Hawaii Baptist Academy has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the school.

This staff member is an employee at the school’s elementary campus.

According to the academy, it was given notification about the test result on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26.

The employee was last at the elementary campus on August 19 and does not interact with students in the classroom. School officials say that the employee has been in quarantine since Aug. 20 while awaiting test results, and will be in isolation until medically cleared.

The campus has been cleaned and sanitized.

Those who were in contact with the employee were notified and are in quarantine.

