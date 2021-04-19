Hawaii Attorney General joins coalition to stop sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors has joined a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general to call on OfferUp, an online mobile marketplace, to act immediately to prevent fraudulent or blank COVID-19 vaccine cards from being sold on its platform.

The coalition raised public health concerns of these fake cards in a letter to the company.

The fake cards appear to be official because they include the logos for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health.

Using these deceptive cards violates many state laws.

“Those who falsely claim to be vaccinated are circumventing policies established to keep people safe,” said Attorney General Connors. “Online platforms must do everything they can to stop and prevent dangerous, unlawful conduct occurring on their platforms.”

In their letter, the attorneys general urge OfferUp to:

Monitor its platform for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards.

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

Attorney General Connors is joined in sending this letter by the Attorneys General of North Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.