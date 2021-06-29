Hawaii artist donates portraits of nurses, health care workers fighting against coronavirus

FILE – Portraits of Hawaii nurses and health care workers who battle the COVID-19 pandemic by local artist Jamie de Jesus, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 29, 2021. (The Queen’s Health Systems photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local artist donated his works of art that honor nurses and all of the health care workers who sacrificed for others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, June 29.

Jaime de Jesus created moving portraits of local nurses working during the pandemic.

He said he was inspired to honor Hawaii’s nurses after seeing other artists offer similar gestures across the country.

De Jesus unveiled his works of art at the Queen’s Medical Center on Tuesday, where his wife Mary Boland also happens to serve as a nurse.

“I consider it an honor to do this. I’m married to a nurse. I’m very familiar with the work that they do and I so admire the work that they were doing, especially early out of the pandemic, many people getting sick and dying, these people are working 12-hour shifts.” Jamie de Jesus, artist

De Jesus said hearing their stories and their experiences firsthand inspired him to bring them to life on paper.

He featured a total of 37 nurses and all of them are uploaded to a virtual gallery. Click here to view de Jesus’ gallery of nurses and frontline health care workers.