Hawaii approves more partners for pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers will soon have more options to get their pre-travel test completed before hopping aboard a flight to Hawaii or in-between counties.

The State of Hawaii announced 11 new trusted partners will accept COVID-19 test results starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer tests and expand their testing network, with the eventual goal of making travel to the islands easier.

A list of newly-approved domestic transpacific pre-travel testing program partners is below.

Four new trusted testing partners have also been approved for inter-county travel.

Individuals can pre-register and schedule appointments by following the links below.

All individuals who participate in the state’s pre-travel testing program must receive a negative test result from a trusted partner prior to arriving at their destination in order to bypass quarantine.

Any transpacific travelers who do not present a negative result upon arrival via their Safe Travels Hawaii account will be required to quarantine until a negative result is received. Inter-island travelers must have their verified test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can approve the result.

Contact the lab or pharmacy in advance to determine specific requirements before scheduling a test.