Hawaii approves more partners for pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers will soon have more options to get their pre-travel test completed before hopping aboard a flight to Hawaii or in-between counties.
The State of Hawaii announced 11 new trusted partners will accept COVID-19 test results starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer tests and expand their testing network, with the eventual goal of making travel to the islands easier.
A list of newly-approved domestic transpacific pre-travel testing program partners is below.
- American Family Care
- American Samoa Department of Health
- Atlas Geonomics
- Capstone Clinic
- Clarity Lab Solutions
- Costco/AZOVA
- Go Health Urgent Care
- UC San Diego Health
- University of Washington Medicine
- WestPac Labs
- XpresCheck
Four new trusted testing partners have also been approved for inter-county travel.
Individuals can pre-register and schedule appointments by following the links below.
- National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium
- S&G Labs Hawaii LLC
- Clinical Labs of Hawaii
- Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
All individuals who participate in the state’s pre-travel testing program must receive a negative test result from a trusted partner prior to arriving at their destination in order to bypass quarantine.
Any transpacific travelers who do not present a negative result upon arrival via their Safe Travels Hawaii account will be required to quarantine until a negative result is received. Inter-island travelers must have their verified test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can approve the result.
Contact the lab or pharmacy in advance to determine specific requirements before scheduling a test.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Saint Louis alum Nick Herbig stands out in No. 11 Wisconsin’s win over Michigan
- Some think schools should revert back to full distance learning ahead of predicted surge
- Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel guides UCF to victory over Temple
- Oregon tops Washington State despite Jayden de Laura’s two touchdowns
- Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Nanakuli