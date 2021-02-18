Hawaii among handful of states behind vaccinating people under 75

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is among six states behind vaccinating people under 75 years old compared to the rest of the nation.

That’s according to data published Wednesday, Feb. 17, by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit focused on national health issues, as well as the U.S. role in global health policy.

The data showed that people over 65 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in most states. Meanwhile, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Massachusetts have an age limit of over 75. There are also nine states that have an age limit of over 70: Nevada, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.

KFF develops and runs its own policy analysis, journalism and communications programs, sometimes in partnership with major news organizations.