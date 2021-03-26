Hawaii AlohaSafe Alert app reaches 450,000 downloads, Zippy’s to offer discount

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The AlohaSafe Alert app was downloaded for the 450,000th time on Thursday, March 25, and Zippy’s will be offering 25% off breakfast bentos as part of its participation in the “all in for AlohaSafe” campaign.

Zippy’s promised to offer 25% off all breakfast bentos if Hawaii reached 450,000 downloads of the AlohaSafe Alert app by Friday, March 26, just one day after the milestone was reached.

The Zippy’s discount will run from Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, at all Zippy’s locations statewide. The president of Zippy’s parent company said, it is rewarding to see people downloading the app.

“It’s gratifying to see so many people downloading the app. You always hear that we need to work together to beat COVID-19 and partnering with AlohaSafe is one of the ways we do that. It feels good to know that Zippy’s — and our breakfast bentos — played a role in that.” Paul Yokota, President of FCH Enterprises

Officials are reminding the public that contact tracing is more crucial than ever with Hawaii seeing a spike in cases on Thursday as Oahu eases its restrictions and vaccinates its residents.

