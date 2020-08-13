Hawaii airports may layoff furloughed food service staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of the pandemic are now hitting our state’s airport workers.

In a notice to the State Labor Department, HMS Host, which runs most of the food stands at Hawaii’s airports, says it began furloughing employees back in March.

The company says that if those workers aren’t called back by October 15th, the layoffs will become permanent.

The impacted occupations include servers, baristas, as well as cashiers at airports in Honolulu, Maui and Kauai.

