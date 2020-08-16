Hawaii adapts Los Angeles County graphics to reach Pacific Islanders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Los Angeles County created graphics on coronavirus for people who are Hawaiian, Tongan, Samoan, and Marshallese.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The City and County of Honolulu got permission to use these graphics and adapt them to include the state’s hawaiicovid19.com website as well as the oneoahu.org website.

The goal is to share the message of COVID-19 prevention with these communities in their language.

These messages are meant to be shared in the community as well as on social media. If these graphics are shared, a courtesy mention to @CountyofLA is appreciated by the City and County of Honolulu who adapted the graphics and the Los Angeles County that created them.

Latest Stories on KHON2