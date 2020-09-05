Hawaiʻi COVID Collaborative set to launch new initiative to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi COVID Collaborative will be hosting a virtual press conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to introduce a new project aimed at improving the collection of public health data to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The project, titled “COVID Pau,” announced it will focus on obtaining real-time data of COVID-19 cases – with expert analysis and interpretation – alongside real stories from Hawai‘i families. The group hopes to help community members make informed choices to protect their health.

COVID Pau says their priority is bridging a gap in communication surrounding COVID-19 in Hawai’i while working to help reopen the economy.

The virtual press conference will be held via Zoom and feature House Speaker Scott Saiki, Hawai’i Pacific Health President Ray Vara, and Hawai’i COVID Collaborative Director Nāʻālehu Anthony.

For more information, visit their website.

