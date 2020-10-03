HONOLULU (KHON2) — The only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is still on for Wednesday, Oct. 7 as planned, after Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Organizers say face masks will be required for everyone in the debate room except Harris, Pence and moderator Susan Page of USA Today.
The candidates agreed to be spaced 12 feet apart after a request from the Biden campaign.
The vice presidential debate will be aired live, 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 2, on KHON-2.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Harris-Pence VP debate will go on as planned
- Mayor Victorino announces several Maui businesses will reopen on Oct. 6
- Fisherman rescued 150 miles off of Hilo
- President Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for coronavirus
- Testing options about to increase as more officials push for second tests for travelers