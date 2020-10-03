Harris-Pence VP debate will go on as planned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is still on for Wednesday, Oct. 7 as planned, after Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID.

Organizers say face masks will be required for everyone in the debate room except Harris, Pence and moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

The candidates agreed to be spaced 12 feet apart after a request from the Biden campaign.

The vice presidential debate will be aired live, 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 2, on KHON-2.

