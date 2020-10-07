Hard-hit Hawaii impacted by President Trump’s decision to halt COVID-19 relief negotiations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For now, Hawaii is one of the states most impacted by the economic relief package stalemate on Capitol Hill.

With President Donald Trump’s decision Tuesday morning to suspend negotiations until after the election, funding will be put further on hold for the state’s 175,000 unemployed, and the state’s projected $1.4 billion shortfall.

The state’s unemployment rate is 49% higher than the national average at 12.5%.

State Ways & Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz says the state would like to use relief money to balance the budget, provide safety net services, relief for certain businesses, invest in economic diversity, invest in areas to deal with the pandemic, and pay back the unemployment trust fund.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case says negotiations were progressing until President Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning.

“You have a statement from our President when we were I think virtually days away from a deal that would help hundreds of thousands here in Hawaii,” said. Case. “That basically sabotages the entire negotiation.”

Rep. Case was on a Congressional call this morning with House Democrats.

“I was on the phone just this morning at 9:00 HST with 200 plus of my colleagues in Congress,” said Case. “The report was that that the negotiation was a very difficult negotiation because people feel very strongly about this on both sides. but that they were closing in on a deal that would satisfy nobody but would still get relief to the country.”

The House’s second edition of the HEROES Act cut $1.2 trillion from the original bill, but still gives $600 in weekly plus-up unemployment checks as well as a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Republicans had offered a trimmed-down $1.6 trillion relief bill.

“We’re going to keep on trying as hard as we can to get this deal done hundreds of thousands of people in Hawaii in desperate need,” Rep Case said.

The HEROES Act 2.0 would also include $25 billion in assistance for the hard-hit airline industry, which had been kept afloat by $32 billion in federal funding since March.

Republicans want a six-month extension as a standalone bill at $28 billion.

The CARES Act, which was passed in March, prohibited airlines from layoffs or firings until October 1st. Since that date thousands have been let go. Hawaiian Airlines furloughed 2,500 employees.

Hawaiian Airlines released this statement via Airlines for America, who speaks on their behalf:

“We are disappointed that Congress and the Administration have been unable to reach an agreement that would save tens of thousands of highly skilled, quality jobs in the U.S. airline industry. We will continue to encourage all parties to get back to the table and conclude a deal. We have to hold out that hope.

Thousands of airline workers across the country have already lost their jobs – and more furloughs are expected in the coming weeks – because Congress did not extend the successful Payroll Support Program before it expired on September 30, despite strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and the Senate. More than 300 Members of Congress publicly stated their support for extending the Payroll Support Program, direct payroll assistance that kept airline workers on the job and out of the unemployment lines since March. The President has indicated his support for the industry because of its unique circumstances.

Time already ran out for U.S. airlines and many of our employees, yet there is a glimmer of hope that our leaders in Washington will act and save these jobs before it’s too late to turn back the clock. Some U.S. airlines may be able to reinstate employees if they receive direct payroll assistance from the federal government soon, but that becomes increasingly challenging with each passing day.

Extending the Payroll Support Program is a critical step for preserving jobs, rebuilding the travel industry and restoring the economic health of our country.”

