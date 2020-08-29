Hanauma Bay revitalized during closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hanauma Bay has been closed for months, and the closure has helped the nature preserve flourish.

Researchers say that the water is clearer, which has brought in larger fish and more monk seals.

During a regular year, Hanauma Bay would average nearly 3,000 people a day.

Right now, there is no date to reopen it.

