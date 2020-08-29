Hanauma Bay revitalized during closure

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
hanauma bay_83446

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hanauma Bay has been closed for months, and the closure has helped the nature preserve flourish.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Researchers say that the water is clearer, which has brought in larger fish and more monk seals.

During a regular year, Hanauma Bay would average nearly 3,000 people a day.

Right now, there is no date to reopen it.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories