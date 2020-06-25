Hanalei Strings giving the gift of music to Kauai class of 2020 with Strings of Joy project

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many high school seniors had their graduation celebrations altered due to the Coronavirus. Now, a Kauai ukulele store is giving the class of 2020 a graduation gift to remember.

Hanalei Strings is known for their beautiful instruments and despite being silenced by COVID-19, the Kauai business is still finding a way to give back.

“In spite of all of the things that are difficult right now in our world, there’s also simultaneous things to be celebrating and acknowledging at the same time,” said Tora Smart owner of Hanalei Strings.

The ukulele store is celebrating the class of 2020 with their Strings of Joy project.

“At this time of transition for these 2020 high school seniors, perhaps a little ukulele to transition them into the next phase of their life could be a memento and a gift of accomplishment.”

Hanalei Strings hopes the recipients of the project can use the power of music to express what they’ve gone through during these unprecedented times.

“There’s a real pandemic of isolation and depression and anxiety that is happening at the same time and fear. Music can serve a purpose of great emotional release and some form of expression when someone doesn’t know how to talk about what’s going on with them. They can learn a song that can translate what’s going on inside.”

Strings of Joy became a community effort over the last six weeks. Over 160 individuals have donated to the GoFundMe account and raised nearly $30,000 so far.

“So it’s really a beautiful expression of how important it is and the value people have of wanting to do a little bit of something in spite of everything that’s going on that’s difficult.”

Hanalei Strings is $10,000 out from being able to complete the project. To make a donation to the Joy of Strings GoFundMe account, click here. For more information about the project and Hanalei Strings, click here.