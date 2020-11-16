Hanalani Schools hosts drive-thru open house

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — More than 100 prospective students and their families converged on Hanalani Schools in Mililani on Nov. 14 for a drive-thru open house.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Attendees were given a map with directions around the perimeter of the campus, where they could see some of the programs and students in action instead of being let into the classrooms.

Hanalani’s admissions office has seen a 50% year-over-year increase in applications.

Hanalani Schools has approximately 600 students between pre-K and the 12th grade.

For more information on Hanalani Schools, visit their website.