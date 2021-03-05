Hanahau‘oli offering tuition-free virtual summer school for HIDOE students

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Hanahau’oli School photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hanahau‘oli School in Makiki announced it will be offering a free, virtual summer school program for Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) students.

The five-week course “Skills We Need: Reading, Writing, Math, Relationship-Building and Wellness,” is for HIDOE students entering grades 2-5.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Curriculum will focus on teaching students how to practice academic skills and social strategies to help them return to in-person school experiences. Priority will be given to students with a financial need who receive free and reduced lunch prices.

The course is scheduled to run Mondays through Fridays from Monday, June 21, through Friday, July 23, from 8 to 11:15 a.m.

Registration opens on Wednesday, March 10, at noon. Those that are interested in registering can click this link to learn more.

The program was established as a response to the needs of the community during summer, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 40 students signed up in 2020 and Hanahau‘oli hopes to double that number in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories