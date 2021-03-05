Hanahau‘oli offering tuition-free virtual summer school for HIDOE students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hanahau‘oli School in Makiki announced it will be offering a free, virtual summer school program for Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) students.

The five-week course “Skills We Need: Reading, Writing, Math, Relationship-Building and Wellness,” is for HIDOE students entering grades 2-5.

Curriculum will focus on teaching students how to practice academic skills and social strategies to help them return to in-person school experiences. Priority will be given to students with a financial need who receive free and reduced lunch prices.

The course is scheduled to run Mondays through Fridays from Monday, June 21, through Friday, July 23, from 8 to 11:15 a.m.

Registration opens on Wednesday, March 10, at noon. Those that are interested in registering can click this link to learn more.

The program was established as a response to the needs of the community during summer, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 40 students signed up in 2020 and Hanahau‘oli hopes to double that number in 2021.