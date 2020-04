HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-thru testing will take place Friday morning in the parking lot across from the Hana Ball Park.

Essential workers will be tested first from 8 a.m. until 9a.m., followed by the public.

Priority is given to those with Covid-19 symptoms, traveled outside of hHana within the last few weeks, and those who live in three-generation households.

The testing is free.