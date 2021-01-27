Half of Hawaii residents want a COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Half of Hawaii’s residents want the COVID-19 vaccine and another quarter are undecided. That is according to a survey taken in December, 2020.

Findings from the survey have informed the Hawaii State Department of Health’s focus on outreach to key segments of the population that are prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

More than 70% of Hawaii residents said they understand the need to prioritize available vaccines to those at risk. About half said they would take a COVID-19 vaccination while about 25% were undecided.

The survey also affirmed the importance of reaching ethnic minority groups and populations who do not have English proficiency.

“We have spent months listening and developing networks to understand community needs, and to ensure that our partners have timely, accurate public health information to reach their constituents and congregations,” said CJ Johnson, COVID-19 Outreach and Public Health Education Specialist. “Language-specific and culturally accessible resources have been and continue to be developed for populations who are not reached as effectively through traditional advertising.”

Other findings from the study include:

A greater number of respondents said they are more concerned about the pandemic’s impacts on the United States and the world rather than how it affects themselves personally, their families or their communities.

Three in four respondents said they believe effective containment measures are just as important as effective vaccines.

Those living in urban Honolulu were more likely to get vaccinated than those in other areas of Oahu. Maui County residents were least likely to receive the vaccine.

Those in the hospitality, attractions, transportation, senior care, nonprofit, restaurant, healthcare and education industries reported feeling most impacted personally by COVID-19.

Men, those who are 65 and older, are in a healthcare or education profession, are higher educated and have higher incomes are more likely to get vaccinated. Those of Caucasian, Korean, Japanese and Chinese ancestry are also more likely to receive the vaccine.

Respondents who are women, between 18 and 34 years of age, obtained no more than associate degrees and earned lower income were less likely to be vaccinated. African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Hawaiians, other Pacific Islanders and Samoan were also less likely to receive the vaccine, the survey said.

The statewide survey of 3,846 Hawaii residents was conducted Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 by Olomana Loomis ISC and New York-based Pathfinder before the vaccine became available in Hawaii.

Click here to see the detailed survey report.