Haleakalā National Park premiers virtual program for Geminids meteor shower

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Haleakalā National Park is offering a “Gifts of the Geminids” virtual program for the Geminids meteor shower, scheduled to peak during the evening of Sunday, Dec. 13.

The “Gifts of the Geminids” program can be downloaded ahead of time or streamed live so participants can listen while viewing the meteor shower. The program will discuss what causes meteor showers as well as what they can reveal about Earth’s cosmic neighborhood.

“This podcast is a way for our night sky program to go beyond the park borders. We want to connect people with their night skies while taking pandemic precautions at home.” Laurel mckenzie, night sky park ranger

Participants are reminded to use headphones and face masks if they choose to listen to the program in a public or natural environment.

Visitors are allowed to enter the Summit District of the park to view the meteor shower from parking lots and overlooks. All trails, campgrounds and the Hosmer Grove area are closed after dark as part of the phased resumption of park operations.

Viewers across the Northern Hemisphere will have an opportunity to see the Geminids meteor shower as it peaks during the new moon.