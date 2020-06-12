Haleakala National Park now open daily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Haleakala National Park is now open to the public daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Park entrance fees continue to be temporarily waived.

Here’s what’s open:

The Summit District of Haleakala National Park, from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023 ft. elevation. Headquarters Visitor Center public restrooms at 7,000 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Haleakala Visitor Center public restrooms at 9,740 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Hosmer Grove Trail

Supply Trail from Hosmer Grove to Halemauu Trail junction (Halemauu trail remains closed)

Leleiwi Overlook Trail

Pa Kaoao (White Hill) Trail

For more information about Haleakala National Park Operations visit www.nps.gov/hale.

While areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

All Crater hiking trails remain closed. Sunrise or sunset viewing is not available. Park users should follow local health orders from the Governor of Hawaii and Maui County, practice leave no trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.