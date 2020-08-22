Hale Nani confirms nine residents, two workers test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center announced Friday, Aug. 21 that nine residents, two workers tested positive for coronavirus on its website.

Since an outbreak that started on Aug. 13, they have a total of 12 residents and 11 staff members that have tested positive.

Three residents are at the hospital, and nine were taken to another skilled nursing facility to the COVID-19 treatment unit.

The workers are not to return to work until medically cleared to do so.

Hale Nani also reports, they have a cluster of three or more staff members with new-onset respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.

