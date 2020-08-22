Hale Nani confirms nine residents, two workers test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center announced Friday, Aug. 21 that nine residents, two workers tested positive for coronavirus on its website.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Since an outbreak that started on Aug. 13, they have a total of 12 residents and 11 staff members that have tested positive.

Three residents are at the hospital, and nine were taken to another skilled nursing facility to the COVID-19 treatment unit.

The workers are not to return to work until medically cleared to do so.

Hale Nani also reports, they have a cluster of three or more staff members with new-onset respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories