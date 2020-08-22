HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center announced Friday, Aug. 21 that nine residents, two workers tested positive for coronavirus on its website.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Since an outbreak that started on Aug. 13, they have a total of 12 residents and 11 staff members that have tested positive.
Three residents are at the hospital, and nine were taken to another skilled nursing facility to the COVID-19 treatment unit.
The workers are not to return to work until medically cleared to do so.
Hale Nani also reports, they have a cluster of three or more staff members with new-onset respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Brush fire prompts road closure on Diamond Head Road
- Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu gets $10.7 million in federal funds for the coronavirus pandemic
- Aug. 22: One new death reported; 284 new COVID-19 cases reported brings Hawaii state total to 6,356
- Hale Nani confirms nine residents, two workers test positive for coronavirus
- EXCLUSIVE: Migrants who survived COVID-19 allege discrimination at NM detention facility