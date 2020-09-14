Hale Kuike Pali employee tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hale Kuike Pali confirms that an employee at the adult residential care home tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The worker was asymptomatic, but was diagnosed positive from regular scheduled testing of all staff.

The staffer last worked on Sept. 10 and is self-isolating. The home has confirmed that the employee does not work at any of its other locations in Nuuanu or Kaneohe. The employee also does not work for anyone else.

Anyone in close contact with the employee has been notified by management.

All 17 residents and 38 staff are getting a test on Monday. They will be tested again the following week.

All employees are tested at least once per month as part of the company’s coronavirus policies.

The company’s additional coronavirus policies include:

No visitors

No outside non-emergency outings for residents

Stringent health screenings for all staff

Increased disinfection of high-touch and high-traffic areas

A moratorium on new admissions to a home if a case is diagnosed

Creation of a COVID Isolation Unit to care for residents, if needed

The home, which opened in 2005, specializes in care for loved ones with memory impairments.