HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hale Kuike Pali confirms that an employee at the adult residential care home tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Sept. 12.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The worker was asymptomatic, but was diagnosed positive from regular scheduled testing of all staff.
The staffer last worked on Sept. 10 and is self-isolating. The home has confirmed that the employee does not work at any of its other locations in Nuuanu or Kaneohe. The employee also does not work for anyone else.
Anyone in close contact with the employee has been notified by management.
All 17 residents and 38 staff are getting a test on Monday. They will be tested again the following week.
All employees are tested at least once per month as part of the company’s coronavirus policies.
The company’s additional coronavirus policies include:
- No visitors
- No outside non-emergency outings for residents
- Stringent health screenings for all staff
- Increased disinfection of high-touch and high-traffic areas
- A moratorium on new admissions to a home if a case is diagnosed
- Creation of a COVID Isolation Unit to care for residents, if needed
The home, which opened in 2005, specializes in care for loved ones with memory impairments.
- Hale Kuike Pali employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Palolo Chinese Home given video conferencing devices for Grandparents Day
- Fitzpatrick throws three interceptions in Dolphins loss to Patriots as Tagovailoa must wait another week for NFL debut
- Police respond to barricade at Lalea At Hawaii Kai town homes
- Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 13