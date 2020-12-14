Hale Kaulike employee tests positive for COVID-19

File – The Hawaii State Judiciary announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that an employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, says the Hawaii State Judiciary.

The employee’s last day at work was Dec. 11. The judiciary says the employee was asymptomatic at work, but decided to take a COVID-19 test that afternoon after a close contact outside of work tested positive. A confirmed positive test was received on Sunday, Dec. 13 and the employee has been directed to quarantine. According to the judiciary, the affected employee remains asymptomatic.

The Department of Health conducted contact tracing to determine who the employee has been in contact with. The Hawaii State Judiciary says close contacts, which include a few coworkers, have been notified.

The area of the courthouse where the affected individual works has been cleaned and disinfected.

Hale Kaulike Courthouse remains open for those with official court business.