Halawa reports second COVID-19 employee case, 208 OCCC inmates recovered

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) logs its second COVID case for an employee, among the dozens of new cases at Oahu Community Correctional Center on Saturday, Aug. 29.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 30 more inmates and four staff at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19. PSD officials also announced that an employee at Halawa Correctional Facility has also been infected.

OCCC received 61 inmate test results and of those reported, 30 were positive and 31 were negative. The facility also received 80 results for staff. Four tested positive and the remaining 76 were negative.

For the Halawa case, the employee last worked on Aug. 17. PSD is working with the state Department of Health on contact tracing at HCF.

The public safety department also reported active and recovered cases on Saturday. Officials say that at OCCC, 208 inmates have recovered from the virus and that 79 inmate cases are active.

As of Aug. 29, there are no inmates hospitalized.

The total number of active staff cases within the public safety department is 49. Fifteen have recovered.

Here’s a look at all of the reported PSD cases as of Aug. 29:

STAFF INMATES Corrections Division ACTIVE RECOVERED ACTIVE RECOVERED HCCC 0 0 0 0 KCCC 0 0 0 0 MCCC 0 0 0 0 OCCC 45 12 78 208 HCF 2 0 1 0 KCF 0 0 0 0 WCCC 2 0 0 0 WCF 0 2 0 0 Sheriff Division 0 1 NA NA Total 49 15 79 208

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received. The total number of positive and negative tests to date can be found on our COVID-19 information website.

The department will continue to have its affected facilities professionally deep cleaned and sanitized.

Inmate releases ordered by the Hawaii Supreme Court are ongoing. As of Aug. 25, over 100 have been rearrested.

