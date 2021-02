HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms one inmate’s death at the Halawa Correctional Facility is being classified as coronavirus related.

The department says the inmate died in February and is between 60 to 70 years old.

There are no active cases of coronavirus with the inmates at this time.