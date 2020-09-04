H-3 sees more people taking tests on day 2

As thousands take advantage of Oahu’s free surge testing, KHON2 is looking into it’s benefits and challenges, and what’s next in terms of testing.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people were seen getting tested on the H-3 Freeway on Sept. 3. This will be the last day at that location. The next mass testing site will be nearby, only it won’t be drive-thru.

The state still hasn’t gotten the formal approval from the federal government to use H-3 as a test site, but Ed Sniffen from the Transportation Department says using the freeway like that was worth it.

“We will continue to work with the federal government. They haven’t given us any ramifications or anything. I don’t believe it will come,” said Sniffen.

Officials were pleased to see the H-3 was busier this time around. Lines stretched several miles long in both directions. We’re told more than 5,000 registered for the Sept. 3 event, compared to Sept. 1 where only about 3,000 registered and nearly 2,000 were tested.

“I was very happy to see a long line. That’s probably the first time we were happy to see long lines,” said Captain Jeff Roache of the Honolulu Fire Department.

The next large testing site will be at Aloha Stadium over the Labor Day Weekend, a venue that initially raised concerns in the beginning.

“We are looking at 60,000 tests in 14 days. We’re looking at a model that allowed people to just drive up,” said Sniffen. “The concern at Aloha Stadium in the beginning as we saw food drives there. We saw the backup that occurred in all the neighborhoods around and on H-1. We wanted to avoid stuff like that.”

The stadium will be open for surge testing from Friday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept 8, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Testing staff will stay later than 2 p.m. if needed.

This testing will be walk-up only. Sniffen says based on the numbers, this drive-thru testing will probably not be necessary at this time but that does not mean H3 won’t be used again.

“Now we know from a medical perspective we can start looking either testing or vaccinations who knows. I’m not going to close the book on anything,” he said.

