H-3 Freeway now closed in both directions for surge COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway is now closed to traffic as crews prepare for surge COVID-19 testing.

Despite pending federal approval, the DOT says its moving ahead calling it an emergency situation.

Officials are asking that those who want to get tested line up no earlier than 8:30 a.m., because time is needed to set-up the large testing operation.

This will be the largest testing site on Oahu so far. Officials say, they’re prepared to hand off 7,000 self-administered nose swab tests.

The freeway will remain closed until 6 p.m.

Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to sign up at doineedacovid19test.com to speed up the process.

