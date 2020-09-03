H-3 Freeway now closed for another round of COVID-19 surge testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway is now closed as another round of COVID-19 surge testing gets ready to begin.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This comes despite the fact that federal officials still haven’t approved the state’s request, citing several concerns including safety.

The state says, it will continue to work with the federal highway administration, but move ahead with testing.

The H-3 Freeway will be closed from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Officials are asking that those who want to get tested line up no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to sign up at doineedacovid19test.com to speed up the process.