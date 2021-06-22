Guam launching COVID-19 vaccine tourism program

Guams main tourism district of Tumon Bay, typically busy with locals and visitors is empty on April 10, 2020. (Photo by Tony AZIOS / AFP) (Photo by TONY AZIOS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam is launching a vaccine tourism program to encourage citizens of neighboring countries and Americans living in East Asia to come get inoculated against COVID-19.

The Pacific Daily News reports the first group of three travelers was arriving on a charter flight from Taiwan. The Guam Visitors Bureau says this is a prelude to bigger groups to come.

The program is aimed at jump-starting Guam’s tourism industry which has suffered from a decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in places like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have been low compared to the U.S. territory, where vaccines are easily available.