HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Workgroup which has been using public data to provide COVID information, announced that it will not provide any more forecasts and updates after Monday, June 27.

The last report stated that Omicron BA.2 variant cases are slowly trending down and hospitalizations are staring to slow.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The HIPAM workgroup said the model for daily cases shows both Oahu and the Big Island have a steady decline of cases.



Maui showed a plateau and Kauai had an increase in cases during the last few weeks. The report said the

Kauai cases could be from those who had already gotten COVID.

HIPAM estimates that most re-infections happen more than six months after first getting COVID.

The HIPAM worked with the University of Hawaii Applied and Computational Epidemiological Studies to produce those reports.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

They are working on a study on what may happen in the next few years with COVID-19 in Hawaii which is expected to be available this week.