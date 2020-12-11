Great Aloha Run to host holiday food distribution event on Dec. 18

File – Participants in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run as they cross the finish line on Feb. 18, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Organizers of the Great Aloha Run (GAR) announced that they will be hosting a holiday food distribution event on Friday, Dec. 18 at the Aloha Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GAR organizers are hoping to hand out 97-pound food packages to 3,500 families with the support of the Hawaii Foodbank and the City and County of Honolulu.

“As everyone knows, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and has greatly impacted countless families in our island community,” said Carol Kai Onouye, who founded and continues to organize the race through Carol Kai Charities, Inc. “The Great Aloha Run recognizes the hardships these families are going through and felt the need to provide some relief to those who have been directly affected by COVID-19 during this Christmas season.”

Families who would like to sign up for the food packages can do so by clicking here starting Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

The 37th annual GAR will be a virtual race, participants will be able to complete the 8.15-mile foot race at any location they choose.

To sign up for the virtual GAR, click here.