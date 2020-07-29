Graphic artist in Chicago designs Dr. Fauci training card set

HONOLULU (KHON2) – You’d have to check the records to know for sure, but it’s probably pretty safe to say that no baseball player ever received their rookie card at 79-years-old.

Doctor Anthony Fauci did.

A graphic artist in Chicago designed 10 baseball-inspired trading cards that honor the nation’s top infectious disease expert. David Stokes says he was inspired by Fauci’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the cards show Fauci in his professional role, they come at a time when he has crossed over into baseball. The doctor threw out the first pitch last week to open the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Stokes says he’s already sold one hundred sets of the cards for $16.50 on Etsy, and he plans to print more.

“He seemed like a natural choice to create some art, and to create something to recognize everything that he’s doing,” card designer Stokes said. “I’ve just ordered another set. It seems to be moving pretty well. I’m really touched by the love for Dr. Fauci, and the cards.”

Stokes has some competition from the big boys.

The Topps Company Inc. printed its own card showing Fauci throw the infamous pitch, and it’s already become the best selling card in the history of Topps.

