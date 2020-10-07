Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a’s grandmother is among the outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Hilo nursing home

HONOLULU (KHON) – The coronavirus outbreak at the Life Care Center of Hilo has worsened.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Hawaii Island nursing home facility reported eight residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents sickened to 31.

It includes two residents who died over the weekend.

Among those being treated for the virus is Lu Kahunani Cristobal, 89.

Cristobal is the grandmother of two-time Grammy award winner Kalani Pe’a, and the woman Pe’a says inspired him to pursue music as a career.

Like so many in similar positions, Pe’a feels helpless.

“This pandemic affects all of us in various ways,” said Pe’a.”I live on Maui with my family, and my grandmother’s in Hilo (on Hawaii Island) where we cannot even visit the facility, and hug her and tell her it’s okay that you have a temperature of 104 degrees.”

Grammy Award winner and local musician Kalani Pe’a with his grandmother, Lu Kahunani Cristobal

He settles for video chats with grandmother, but even that is painful.

“She’s in her final stages with Alzheimers,” Pe’a said. “We’re literally talking to someone who just sits there like a doll. And that breaks my heart because we don’t know what she’s thinking. She will be 90 years old (in November). No one is sitting next to her, to love her, to feed her, other than social workers.”

Pe’a’s pain mirrors millions of people around the world.

As of October 5, Johns Hopkins University recorded 35,806,345 global cases of COVID-19. A total of 1,049,754 people have died from complications attributed to the virus, including 210,909 deaths in the United States.

“What do we do now?” asked Pe’a. “Whether it’s a Facebook message, Instagram message, a text or a call. Find a solution to reach the people you love. Because you just never know what will happen.”

The Life Care Center of Hilo says it is upping cleaning procedures and working with the Hawaii Department of Health to control the outbreak within its facility.

The facility is also testing staff and residents for the virus twice a week.

Latest Stories on KHON2