Governor says medium risk businesses to reopen by june

The governor announces by June the state will see the next set of businesses allowed to reopen, the next phase includes services in the medium risks category.

The medium risk category includes services that require close contact between customers and employees, such as hair salons, dine-in at restaurants and gyms.

Governor David Ige calls it the “act with care” order, it is the next phase in getting the local economy back online amid the pandemic.

Ige said, “We are now preparing to reopen medium risk businesses and operations beginning in June, so long as our disease activity remains manageable.”

The governor set June as a month to enter into the next phase of reopening, but he is leaving it to each county mayor to set a specific date for business owners to reopen.

Ige said, “Specific details about what is open, when, and how, will come from the counties with my approval to ensure coordination with the overall strategy.”

Restaurants in Honolulu are racing to reopen on June 5 after Mayor Kirk Caldwell got the order approved by the governor.

The Boiling Crab Owner, Carlos Delagado, said their location at Salt At Our Kakaako closed briefly at the start of the pandemic.

Delgado said their take-out operation is beginning to see more customers, but now it’s about getting their operation up and running for dine-in.

Delgado said, “Going from 18 or 19 employees that we are now, to the 35 that I will want to get back in when we are ready to go to dine-in will be a bit of a challenge.”

He said customers will be seated at least six feet apart, and they will limit the number of people inside. He said increased cleaning and personal protection equipment are already part of the restaurant’s take-out operation and it will continue.

Delgado is now looking for ways to remove high touch items like menus.

Delgado said, “If you scanned a QR code you had my menu right in your own phone, so you wouldn’t have to touch a menu if that’s a preference to you.”

Mayor Caldwell’s office said COVID-19 restaurant reopening guidance will be published this week.