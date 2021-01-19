Governor Ige provides update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, making residents who are 75 years old or older, along with certain essential workers now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Ige held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to detail the current progression of vaccine distribution and what can be expected in the months to come.

In a previous news conference, the governor detailed intentions to make the COVID-19 vaccine widely available to most Hawaii residents by summer of 2021.

Lieutenant Governor Green says that will all depend on the rate at which vaccines arrive in the state. Hawaii currently expects to receive about 19,000 second dose vaccines with an additional 14,300 doses by the end of the week.