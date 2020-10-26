Governor Ige approves stay-at-home order for Lanai

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Governor Ige signed an emergency order approving Lanai’s “Stay at Home” order, which is set to go in effect Tuesday, Oct. 27.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Lanai was the only island to be COVID-free since March, but that changed when four cases were reported on Oct. 21. As of Sunday, Oct. 26, the Department of Health counted a total of 78 cases on the Pineapple Isle.

The small island has a population of about 3,000 and has very limited health care facilities. Health officials predict patients who end up needing extra care will have to be flown to a facility on Maui or Oahu.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino shared that mass testing has taken place on Lanai since the first few cases popped up and about half of the island has already underwent COVID-19 testing.

In his announcement, Governor Ige said that most spikes on the island have been directly correlated with large private gatherings.

“The super spreader events seem to be private events that have been gathering in excess to what the public restrictions are and we’re seeing those events can maybe accelerate the number of cases,” said the Governor

Although the lockdown is not currently in effect, residents are already being urged to shelter-in-place.

Lanai’s stay-at-home order will take effect on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m.