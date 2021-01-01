Governor Ige approves Kauai’s new inter-island and post-arrival travel rules

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige approved two requests made by Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakamito to change Kauai’s current travel quarantine rules.

Under the amended emergency rule, Kauai will begin allowing inter-island travelers who have been in the State of Hawaii for more than three days to participate in the Safe Travels Program for quarantine exemptions.

The Governor also signed Mayor Kawakami’s Emergency Rule 24, which authorizes a pre- and post-travel testing program at Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) “resort bubble” properties. Travelers who take a pre-travel test, quarantine for three days on the “resort bubble” property and take a post-travel test, will then be allowed to end their quarantine provided they have negative test results.

The changes are expected to go in effect on Tuesday, Jan. 5.