Governor approves opening of some businesses

Some businesses will be allowed to reopen. And it’s happening soon. On Oahu, it’s Friday.

But the governor warned that a second wave of cases could come later this year. And if that happens, some restrictions will have to be put back in place.

The businesses slated to open are considered low risk. But they will have to follow certain restrictions. The governor says he has approved the requests by county mayors and they will provide more details on the restrictions.

“Mayor Caldwell will be announcing the limited reopening of businesses including real estate services, car and truck dealerships, automated service providers, mobile service providers, and services provided on a one-on-one basis, and public and private golf courses,” said Gov. David Ige.

On Kauai, the mayor is also opening golf courses as well as allowing construction.

“As of 5:00 a.m. May 3, all construction activities can resume so long as everyone is wearing masks, following social distancing requirements, and is able to maintain cleanliness and sanitization,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami.

On Maui, the mayor will open golf courses, select county parks, and county beach parks starting on May 1.

Gov. Ige says he has been consulting with the health experts along with the mayors on determining the risk factors when deciding which businesses to open. Among them, the amount of contact between the worker and the customer, and what can be done to reduce the contact.

“We’ve seen it with restaurants, restaurants could continue to operate if they did take out only and no dine-in,” said Ige.

The decision also hinges on increasing the state’s ability to test and trace the people who have made contact with those who have tested positive for the virus. The health department announced new technology to improve contact tracing.

“We have begun incorporating the use of a new digital tool called Health Space to follow up with individuals who have close contact with a positive case. Close contacts will be able to use the application to provide information on their health status, and to transmit the information securely to the department of health,” said state Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson.